Lack of consensus threatens to prolong constitutional reform process – Baffour Awuah

The constitutional reform process risks being prolonged if government fails to build consensus among the major political parties and stakeholders, Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has warned.

He said the absence of a common position could complicate the process, particularly with several proposed amendments requiring parliamentary approval and, in some cases, a referendum.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Member of Parliament’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee said his party had prepared its own position paper after extensive consultations.

“It is more important that we come out with a position paper because, if you recall, in the run-up to the committee putting together its report, it did extensive consultations.”

He said the consultations involved the NDC, NPP, government and other major stakeholders, including sitting and former presidents.

“None of us know what the NDC may have presented to them, right? And so we are not able to say whether the position paper as put forward by the government is the same as what was given to the H. Kwasi Prempeh Committee.”

Mr Awuah said the NPP therefore had to establish its own position on the proposals.

He rejected suggestions that the party’s position paper was coming too late, stressing that the proposals would have significant implications for Ghana’s constitutional order.

“No, our position is not too late.”

He said the party would vigorously campaign for its position once it was approved by its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Our supporters across the length and breadth of the Republic of Ghana must know the position of our party, and we are going to canvass vigorously, vigorously.”

“This is not an ordinary exercise; it’s a very significant exercise.”

He said the proposed amendments could significantly alter the character of the Constitution and should not be left entirely to government to drive.

He also raised concerns about the practical challenge of educating voters ahead of a referendum on entrenched provisions.

“My grandmother, who lives in my village in Achiase, how is she going to now go and vote on every provision which is subject to amendment, either yes or no?”

Mr Awuah said government should have anticipated divergent positions and created a mechanism to mediate them before beginning the formal process.

“It should have been anticipated by government. It should have been anticipated by government, because once you say that you are bringing out a position paper, you should expect that the others would take us, you know, and potentially get a different position, too.”

He warned that failure to reconcile the positions could result in a lengthy process.

“But to the extent that that wasn’t done, we are likely to have a long way ahead of us.”

He cited the proposed election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives as an example of how constitutional reforms can become politically contentious.

On his party’s position, he said it would not support a system where the ruling party nominates persons for election.

“We have to be principled in our politics.”

“We believe that, just as is done in most advanced democracies, there should be an election where political parties should be free to put people up for an election, to sponsor people for an election, where a person who is independent can also sponsor himself for an election.”

He said the NPP’s position paper had already been submitted to its flagbearer and would be released before the end of the year.

“Of course. It certainly will be before the end of this year.”

The Constitution Review Implementation Committee was inaugurated on August 28, 2026, to facilitate the implementation of recommendations from the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh, alongside government’s position on the proposals.

The 11-member implementation committee is chaired by Presidential Legal Counsel Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew, with Oliver Barker-Vormawor serving as Secretary.

Its work is expected to help translate agreed constitutional reform proposals into the appropriate legislative and constitutional amendment processes.

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