Laryea Kingston issues come-and-get-me plea to GFA over Black Stars coaching role

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) might be considering their options as far as the Black Stars' coaching role is concerned, following the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the future of Carlos Queiroz remains unclear despite his message on his social media platforms, there are many who are knocking on the door to take up the role should it be available.

Given the performance of the team at the global showpiece, the GFA could be open to a new face in the dugout. One man who has not shied away from the conversation is former Ghana international Laryea Kingston.

Speaking on World Cup Daily on Joy Prime TV, Kingston, who currently leads Uganda's U-17 team, showed interest in becoming the next coach of the senior national team.

"Now, we need to look at the long-term projects, at least five years. We shouldn't think about getting the coach to come in, and then he has to win something now. We have to be patient and have a five-year project," he mentioned.

"The next World Cup is in four years, and even with the upcoming AFCON, we don't need to think about winning it now. We need to be honest; we don't have a team at the moment, so we need to hire a coach and give him at least five years and use him as a project. The coach should build a team for us, and we should make sure we have a team before there is a competition. We shouldn't wait until the last minute, and then we call players to come in.

"I have a job now, and I am happy with my job for now. I'm a Ghanaian, and I would love to hear that call [from the FA to come and coach the team]. There is no better joy than helping your country."

Kingston's last involvement with any Ghana national team was during his time with the Black Starlets three years ago.

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