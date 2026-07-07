Let Love Lead NGO supports flood victims, calls for preventive action against future flood disasters

The Let Love Lead NGO has extended humanitarian support to victims of the recent floods in Accra while renewing calls for stronger preventive measures to reduce the recurring impact of flooding in the capital.

On Saturday, July 5, 2026, a team from the non-governmental organisation embarked on a post-flood assessment mission to evaluate the extent of destruction caused by the heavy rains that affected several communities across Accra.

The team visited Tesano, Alajo, Abofu and Alogboshie (Achimota), where they interacted with affected residents and assessed damage to homes, businesses and livelihoods.

As part of the outreach, the organisation met two young mothers who lost their children during the floods. In a gesture of compassion and solidarity, Let Love Lead NGO presented the bereaved families with cash donations, food items, drinking water and other essential relief supplies to support them through the difficult period.

The team also toured some of the affected communities with the Member of Parliament for Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, who commended the organisation for its timely intervention and expressed appreciation for the assistance provided to victims.

Speaking during the visit, the Founder of Let Love Lead NGO, Dawood Akwesi Agyemang, popularly known as Big Dawood, expressed sympathy to affected families and encouraged them to remain hopeful despite their losses.

"Our hearts go out to every family that has been affected by this unfortunate disaster. While no amount of support can replace the lives that have been lost, we want the victims to know that they are not alone. We stand with them, and we remain committed to supporting them throughout this difficult period," he said.

Mr Agyemang also used the occasion to advocate stronger community participation in efforts to reduce the impact of flooding. He called on residents, institutions and local authorities to prioritise environmental sanitation by keeping drains and waterways free from refuse.

"Many of these disasters can be prevented if we all play our part. We must stop dumping waste into drains and waterways, and communities must work together to keep our environment clean. Preventive action remains our strongest defence against the devastating effects of flooding and climate change," he stressed.

He further pledged that Let Love Lead NGO would continue mobilising resources to support flood victims across Accra and other affected communities while intensifying its advocacy for environmental responsibility.

"This is only the beginning. We will continue to mobilise resources and work with partners to reach more victims while promoting practical solutions that will help prevent future tragedies," he added.

The latest intervention builds on the organisation's growing commitment to environmental sustainability and disaster prevention. Over the past four years, Let Love Lead NGO has organised annual sanitation exercises in several communities across Accra, including Spintex, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and, most recently, a large-scale clean-up exercise along the drainage channel stretching from Nima-Mamobi to the Paloma Hotel area.

Through these initiatives, the organisation says it remains committed to promoting cleaner communities, climate resilience and civic responsibility, with the belief that sustainable environmental practices are essential to protecting lives and building safer communities across Ghana.

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