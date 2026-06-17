Football

Liverpool trigger winger Munoz’s £34.6m release clause

Source: BBC  
  17 June 2026 10:30pm
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Liverpool are set to sign winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna after triggering his 40m euro (£34.6m) release clause.

Munoz, 22, is part of Spain's World Cup squad - and it is understood that Liverpool have staff in the United States to conduct his medical.

Newcastle were in talks to sign Munoz after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, but Liverpool have won the race.

Munoz will become Liverpool's first signing since Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as head coach earlier this month.

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