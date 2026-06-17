Liverpool trigger winger Munoz’s £34.6m release clause

Liverpool are set to sign winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna after triggering his 40m euro (£34.6m) release clause.

Munoz, 22, is part of Spain's World Cup squad - and it is understood that Liverpool have staff in the United States to conduct his medical.

Newcastle were in talks to sign Munoz after selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, but Liverpool have won the race.

Munoz will become Liverpool's first signing since Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as head coach earlier this month.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.