National

Mahama assures Eastern Corridor communities of major road upgrade push

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 April 2026 5:47am
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has assured communities along the Eastern Corridor in the Northern Region that government is actively working to improve road infrastructure in the area as part of a wider national development drive.

He disclosed that preparations are well advanced for the construction of the Chereponi–Bunkpurugu road, adding that officials will soon return to the area for a sod-cutting ceremony to officially commence the project.

The President gave the assurance when he made a stopover in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District as part of his ongoing “Resetting Ghana” tour, where he engaged traditional leaders and residents on development priorities.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to balanced development, he said road construction remains a key focus, with efforts being made to ensure all regions benefit equitably from national infrastructure projects.

He revealed that between 2025 and 2026, government has awarded contracts for more than 2,000 kilometres of roads nationwide, with an estimated value of about GH¢50 billion, describing it as the most extensive road investment programme in the country’s history.

President Mahama further stressed that no region would be excluded from ongoing development efforts, insisting that road infrastructure is being distributed fairly across the country to improve connectivity, support economic activity, and enhance living standards.

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