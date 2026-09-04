Mahama Ayariga seeks Chief Imam’s prayers, guidance in his new ministerial role

Audio By Carbonatix
The new Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to seek his prayers, guidance and blessings as he assumes office.
Mr Ayariga said he considered the counsel of religious leaders important as he begins his new responsibility, particularly given the Ministry’s mandate covering local governance, chieftaincy and religious affairs.
“I deeply value the wisdom and counsel of our religious leaders, and I believe that beginning this new responsibility with prayers and guidance is important,” he said.
In a Facebook post, Mr Ayariga said the visit was intended to draw on the experience and wisdom of the National Chief Imam as he prepares to lead the Ministry.
He said he was committed to approaching the role with humility, dedication and integrity.
The Minister pledged to work closely with traditional authorities, religious leaders, local government institutions and other stakeholders to promote development and improve the well-being of Ghanaians.
He expressed hope that the collaboration with key stakeholders would help advance the government’s agenda while strengthening engagement with traditional and religious institutions across the country.
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