Mahama backs immigration reforms, pledges support to modernise GIS

President John Mahama has assured the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) of the government’s full support to retool and modernise the Service to enhance its operational efficiency.

The assurance was given when the Council, led by the Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, paid a courtesy call on the President at Jubilee House to formally introduce its members, brief him on ongoing reforms, and seek his guidance.

President Mahama underscored the strategic importance of the GIS, describing it as the country’s first line of contact and a critical symbol of national sovereignty.

He commended the Council for initiating Project SECOBOR (Secure Our Borders), an initiative aimed at strengthening border security through public and private sector partnerships in the face of limited state resources.

“I assure you of the government’s support to resolve your logistical challenges. We are working hard to improve your working conditions so you can deliver on your mandate,” the President stated.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak outlined key reforms being undertaken under government policy, including the construction of seven new regional immigration offices across the country to decentralise services and enhance border management.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to providing policy direction, mobilising resources, and strengthening institutional frameworks to support the Service.

Chairman of the Council, Rev. Stephen Wengam, also appealed for presidential backing for the SECOBOR initiative, noting that it would significantly boost the operational capacity of the GIS through strategic partnerships.

President Mahama commended both the Minister and the Council for their efforts and reiterated the government’s readiness to support the Service in delivering effectively on its mandate.

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