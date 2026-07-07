Mahama underscores importance of faith

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend joined the Men’s Ministry of the Assemblies of God Church at the Gomoa Pentecost Convention Centre for their Faith Conference.
A statement issued by the Presidency said the President in his address underscored the importance of faith, character and leadership, stressing that every generation needs men of faith.
He noted that faith was not defined by titles, wealth or position, but by one’s character and actions.
“Being President does not prove that I am a man of faith. It is my character and my works that will prove that I am a man of faith,” he said.
He urged Ghanaians to demonstrate their faith through how they treat their spouses, raise their children, manage public resources, speak about others and serve their communities, emphasising that integrity and accountability are hallmarks of genuine faith.
President Mahama identified obedience to God, integrity of character, love for one’s family, and service to others as the key pillars of a life rooted in faith.
He also acknowledged the challenges confronting families and society, including moral confusion, changing values, and the erosion of the extended family support system, urging citizens to remain steadfast in their faith and uphold strong family values.
“Your character is a reflection of your faith,” the President stated.
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