Mahama vows to prioritise roads, social amenities in Savannah region

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure development in the Savannah Region to stimulate growth and improve living conditions.
He gave the assurance while addressing the 50th anniversary celebration of the Gonjaland Youth Association in Buipe on Sunday, April 5, where he attended as Special Guest of Honour.
The event was held under the theme, “Five Decades of Progress: Empowering Gonjaland Youth for the Future.”
As part of efforts to strengthen education in the region, the President announced plans to establish STEM schools in Tinga and Busunu, as well as upgrade all Senior High Schools in the area to Category A status.
“Education is the bridge between where we are and where we aspire to be and so we are going to invest heavily in education in the Savannah Region,” he said.
He also directed the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, to provide a bus for Buipe Senior High School following an appeal by the Paramount Chief of Buipe, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II.
In addition, President Mahama reiterated plans to construct a sports facility in Damongo, to be known as the Savannah Sports Stadium.
In his remarks, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II urged government to intensify the fight against illegal mining along the Black Volta and reaffirmed the traditional authority’s commitment to protecting the environment and preserving cultural heritage.
He also appealed for support to complete the Mpaha Junction to Debre road project, which is currently at the procurement stage.
Meanwhile, the National President of the association, Alhassan Baba Darison, called for the creation of additional districts and the upgrading of existing ones to municipal status to speed up development in the region.
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