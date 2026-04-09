Maphlix Farms to supply 3,000 tonnes to help bridge tomato deficit

Maphlix Farms at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region is to supply 3,000 tonnes of tomatoes to the domestic market to help address Ghana’s production shortfall.

The move is part of ongoing measures to reduce the country’s tomato deficit and stabilise supply following recent import constraints from neighbouring countries.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture said Eric Opoku, the sector minister, disclosed this during a working visit to Maphlix Farms, where he assessed production activities and discussed strategies to scale up output.

It said the farm is expected to produce 3,000 tonnes by year-end, with additional output from expanded open-field cultivation.

The statement said harvesting had begun, with produce picked every three days to ensure a steady supply.

It said the combination of greenhouse and open-field systems was expected to support year-round production and reduce seasonal shortages that often drive price increases.

The Ministry said it was collaborating with research institutions, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to improve seed quality and develop climate-resilient varieties to enhance yields and shelf life.

It said that these measures aimed to address concerns among traders and consumers about the durability and quality of locally produced tomatoes.

The statement noted that increased private sector participation, such as Maphlix Farms’ operations, was critical to closing the supply gap and reducing dependence on imports.

It assured the public of continued efforts to boost local production and urged traders and consumers to remain calm as interventions take effect.

The Ministry said that Maphlix Farms planned to expand production and explore processing options to reduce post-harvest losses and support value addition in the tomato value chain.

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