The attack on Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso and the blame game: Why Hybrid Security Governance Holds the Key (II)

Emmanuel Sowatey, the writer

This is the second and final part of Emmanuel Sowatey's interesting piece on the intriguing subject. The first part was published on 31st March, 2026. You can read the first part at this link.

The Burkina Faso Killings Through a Hybrid Lens

Seen through the hybrid security framework, the debate over the Titao killings becomes less about assigning singular blame and more about understanding systemic interaction.

It is possible that Ghanaian authorities did issue warnings. It is also possible that those warnings did not fully penetrate the informal circuits through which traders gather and validate information. This does not necessarily indicate state incompetence, nor does it imply irrational recklessness on the part of the traders. Rather, it reflects the plural security architecture within which decisions are made.

Citizens navigate between formal and informal systems in pragmatic ways. A trader may rely on the state for documentation and diplomatic protection while simultaneously depending on ethnic networks for real-time security assessments. If those networks normalise risk — perhaps because insecurity has become routinised — travel continues.

Hybridity thus reconciles the two dominant media narratives. The state’s formal mechanisms may have functioned to some degree, but they were embedded in a wider ecosystem of informal governance that shaped behavioural outcomes. Security advice that does not engage these informal structures may have limited traction.

Rethinking Security Governance

What, then, is the way forward?

First, policymakers must recognise that security governance in West Africa is inherently hybrid. Efforts to protect citizens cannot rely exclusively on top-down advisories. They must engage traders’ associations, traditional leaders, religious figures and cross-border community networks as partners in risk communication and intelligence sharing.

Second, informal systems should not be romanticised. They can disseminate misinformation or underplay threats. However, they possess legitimacy and reach that formal institutions sometimes lack. Integrating them into structured early-warning and response frameworks could enhance both credibility and compliance.

Third, economic vulnerability must be addressed. For many traders, travel into insecure zones is not optional but necessary for their livelihood. A security policy that ignores economic drivers will struggle to alter behaviour. Hybrid governance requires aligning security messaging with economic support mechanisms.

Finally, the Ghana–Burkina Faso interface should be approached as a shared security space rather than a hard border. Historical trade routes remind us that mobility in this region long predates colonial demarcations. Contemporary threats travel along these same arteries. Cooperative, community-engaged strategies are therefore indispensable.

Conclusion

The tragic killing of seven Ghanaian traders in Titao is a sobering reminder of the fragility of security in the Sahelian belt. Yet it also exposes the limitations of binary explanations that pit state failure against citizen recklessness. Hybrid security governance provides a richer analytical lens. It reveals a layered system in which formal state advisories coexist with — and sometimes compete against — deeply rooted informal networks that shape everyday decisions.

If Ghana and its neighbours are to navigate the evolving threat landscape effectively, they must move beyond narrow institutional responses and embrace the reality of hybridity. By understanding and strategically engaging the centuries-old practices, trust systems and mobility networks that continue to structure cross-border life, policymakers can craft security interventions that resonate with lived realities.

Drawing lessons from Sowatey and Atuguba’s study of policing in a low-income urban community, the research suggests that defunct and still-active hybrid arrangements constitute a vital—yet largely untapped—mechanism for addressing terrorism and violent extremism. Because these threats often incubate and manifest within local contexts, effective prevention and response must prioritise the community level, where trust networks, customary authority, and everyday governance practices intersect most directly with formal state institutions

In an era marked by intensifying insecurity and a deepening trust deficit in state institutions, the task before us is not simply to strengthen the state in isolation, but to weave formal and informal systems into a more coherent and mutually reinforcing architecture of protection. Security governance must be understood as a shared enterprise—one that integrates statutory authority with community-based norms, actors, and practices. This dyad has variously been described as hybridity (or in this case, hybrid security governance), multi-actor security networks, plural legal system, etc.

No matter the nomenclature used to describe them, such an approach that recognised the formal and informal consciously bridges bottom-up and top-down dynamics, ensuring that national frameworks resonate with local realities. It grounds security interventions in the lived experiences of the communities that constitute the region—precisely where governance is most immediate and where protection is most urgently required. Only by acknowledging and embracing this hybridity (as part of a multi-disciplinary endeavour) can states craft responses that are both legitimate and effective in confronting contemporary threats.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.