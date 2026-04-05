Mahama announces 60-Hectare irrigation project to boost tomato production

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled plans to construct a 60-hectare irrigation facility to support all-year-round tomato cultivation and reduce post-harvest losses within the sector.
The initiative, which will also include storage and processing infrastructure, is expected to improve supply stability and minimise the seasonal gluts that often result in significant financial losses for farmers.
Speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, the President emphasised that agriculture and agribusiness remain central to his administration’s development agenda.
“We are going to select specific areas where the government is going to intentionally mobilise investment. We will intentionally invest with both local resources and external ones so that we will get measurable outcomes within the shortest possible time,” he said.
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