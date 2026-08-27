Ministers have no business meddling in chieftaincy disputes – Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, says ministers of state have no mandate to interfere in specific chieftaincy matters.

According to him, chieftaincy is a sensitive area governed by constitutional and legal provisions which clearly define the responsibilities of government and traditional institutions.

He said ministers acting on behalf of the president are expected to support the chieftaincy institution rather than intervene in disputes involving traditional authorities.

“It is not the business of a minister to meddle in chieftaincy matters,” Mr Ayariga told Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, during his vetting.

He said the National House of Chiefs, Regional Houses of Chiefs and Traditional Councils have defined roles in addressing chieftaincy issues, while the Supreme Court has jurisdiction in matters that reach the apex court.

“As minister you have no job in meddling in chieftaincy matters, and that is how I will approach the work,” he said.

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