Kpone-Katamanso MUSEC summons emergency meeting over chieftaincy tension

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has convened an emergency meeting, to deliberate on emerging chieftaincy tensions in Kpone, following attempts by three factions to install their preferred chiefs.

The meeting, held at the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly Hall, brought together various heads of security agencies, including National Security operatives, to assess the situation and find measures to prevent the brewing tension from escalating.

Mr Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and chair of the MUSEC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the meeting that the timely intervention of the security agencies on Friday 4th September, helped to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

Mr Morton noted that the development was a matter of concern to the assembly and the security agencies, particularly as three factions were preparing to install their respective preferred chiefs.

He said another meeting would be held with representatives of the various factions on Thursday September 10, to engage them on the need to resolve their differences peacefully and follow the appropriate traditional and legal processes.

He cautioned individuals and groups against taking actions capable of disturbing the peace and security of the municipality.

“No one has the right to disturb the peace within the municipality. We will not allow the situation to degenerate into conflict,” he said.

The MCE noted that there were laid-down procedures governing the selection and installation of chiefs, stressing that such procedures must be respected by all parties.

He urged the factions to exercise restraint and use dialogue and established traditional mechanisms to resolve their differences.

Mr Morton said the Assembly, in collaboration with the security agencies and traditional authorities, would continue to monitor developments at Kpone, to ensure the maintenance of peace, security and order.

He assured residents that the security agencies remained vigilant and would take the necessary steps to prevent any breach of the peace.

The emergency MUSEC meeting formed part of efforts by the Municipal Security Council to address the emerging chieftaincy tension and ensure that disagreements among the factions did not threaten the peace and stability of Kpone.

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