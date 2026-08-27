I will not meddle in chieftaincy matters if approved – Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has pledged not to interfere in specific chieftaincy disputes if approved by Parliament.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga said the Constitution and the Chieftaincy Act do not give ministers the authority to intervene in matters concerning the legitimacy or succession of traditional rulers.

He said the role of the Minister is instead to provide the necessary support to institutions responsible for chieftaincy administration.

“Chieftaincy is one sensitive area, and the first thing everybody has to understand is that no Minister of State has the authority under our constitution to interfere or meddle in chieftaincy matters,” he said.

Mr Ayariga explained that the Ministry’s responsibility is to provide support services to the National House of Chiefs, Regional Houses of Chiefs and Traditional Councils.

He said specific chieftaincy disputes should be handled by the appropriate traditional institutions and the Supreme Court, adding that he would adopt that approach if given the nod to serve as Minister.

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