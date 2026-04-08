Minority considers petition to Asantehene over cocoa price cuts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has disclosed plans to petition the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the government’s decision to reduce cocoa prices.
The announcement follows a tour of cocoa-growing communities in the Ahafo Region, where farmers expressed deep frustration over price reductions and payment delays, which they say are affecting their livelihoods.
During visits to Tano North, Asutifi North and Asutifi South, Mr Annoh-Dompreh warned that if the government under President John Dramani Mahama fails to respond to the concerns raised, the Minority will formally seek the intervention of the Asantehene to help address the situation.
“Without action, this administration will have shown that they do not truly care for the cocoa farmers, despite all the promises made during the 2024 election campaign,” he stated.
Farmers in the affected areas described the situation as increasingly difficult, citing the combined impact of reduced prices and delayed payments.
Some indicated that the financial strain is making it harder to support their families and meet educational expenses for their children.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh criticised the government’s handling of the cocoa sector, warning that continued neglect could have wider implications for the national economy, given cocoa’s importance to Ghana’s export earnings.
He assured that the Minority will maintain pressure on authorities to review the pricing decision, adding that further actions will be considered if necessary to ensure the concerns of cocoa farmers are adequately addressed.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
14 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
14 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
26 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
31 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
32 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
32 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
34 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
36 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
41 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
41 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
42 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
42 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
47 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
53 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
1 hour