Minority considers petition to Asantehene over cocoa price cuts

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has disclosed plans to petition the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the government’s decision to reduce cocoa prices.

The announcement follows a tour of cocoa-growing communities in the Ahafo Region, where farmers expressed deep frustration over price reductions and payment delays, which they say are affecting their livelihoods.

During visits to Tano North, Asutifi North and Asutifi South, Mr Annoh-Dompreh warned that if the government under President John Dramani Mahama fails to respond to the concerns raised, the Minority will formally seek the intervention of the Asantehene to help address the situation.

“Without action, this administration will have shown that they do not truly care for the cocoa farmers, despite all the promises made during the 2024 election campaign,” he stated.

Farmers in the affected areas described the situation as increasingly difficult, citing the combined impact of reduced prices and delayed payments.

Some indicated that the financial strain is making it harder to support their families and meet educational expenses for their children.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh criticised the government’s handling of the cocoa sector, warning that continued neglect could have wider implications for the national economy, given cocoa’s importance to Ghana’s export earnings.

He assured that the Minority will maintain pressure on authorities to review the pricing decision, adding that further actions will be considered if necessary to ensure the concerns of cocoa farmers are adequately addressed.

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