Minority insists government still owes IPPs $500m and fuel suppliers over $200m

The Minority in Parliament is questioning government claims that Ghana’s power sector debts have been cleared, insisting available figures show significant outstanding liabilities to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and fuel suppliers.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, said the Minority’s data indicates government still owes IPPs more than $500 million and fuel supply companies over $200 million — figures he argued contradict official assurances.

“The Ministry of Finance announced last year that it had cleared all the debts to IPPs. The government also credited itself with financial improvement at ECG. However, the data available to us is that the government owes IPPs over $500 million and over $200 million to companies that supplied fuel for power generation,” he said.

The Minority is therefore demanding that the Ministers for Energy and Finance appear before Parliament to present what they describe as a comprehensive and independently verified breakdown of the sector’s finances, including how much has been collected and spent under the energy recovery framework, commonly referred to as the Dumsor levy.

Adomako-Mensah stressed the need for transparency in the management of the levy.

“If the levy has been collected but not properly applied, Ghanaians have the right to know. If it has been misappropriated, those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

The Minority also announced plans to file a Right to Information (RTI) request to obtain detailed records of collections and expenditure under the levy.

The concerns come at a time of renewed strain on Ghana’s power supply system following recent disruptions.

A fire at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Substation Switchyard in Akosombo on Thursday, April 23, 2026, significantly reduced national generation capacity by an estimated 720 to nearly 1,000 megawatts, forcing a halt in electricity exports and triggering emergency restoration efforts.

Energy Minister John Jinapor later confirmed that two affected generating units had been restored, while engineers continued work to bring the remaining units back online.

A technical committee led by Ing. William Amuna has also been tasked to investigate the cause of the incident, alongside a parallel security probe.

Even before the Akosombo incident, parts of Accra had already experienced planned outages between April 8 and 17 as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) carried out maintenance and upgrades on transformers across several substations, including Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua and Lashibi.

The combination of scheduled maintenance outages and the Akosombo fire has intensified public concern about a possible return of widespread power interruptions, popularly known as dumsor.

The Minority says it will continue to push for full disclosure when Parliament resumes, warning that accountability in the energy sector is critical to restoring public confidence.

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