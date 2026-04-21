Minority insists OSP prosecutions remain lawful, calls for urgent Supreme Court action

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has insisted that ongoing and upcoming cases initiated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) remain valid, urging the Supreme Court to act swiftly to resolve the legal uncertainty surrounding the institution.
Speaking on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority at a press conference, Mr Tampuli said the legal challenges currently before the courts do not suspend the operations of the OSP. He stressed that the office must continue to function within its statutory mandate in the interest of accountability and the rule of law.
According to the Minority, the matter at the centre of the dispute has already been referred to the Supreme Court for constitutional interpretation.
His comments follow a ruling by the Accra High Court on April 15, 2026, which declared all prosecutions initiated by the OSP null and void on constitutional grounds. The decision has since sparked renewed national debate over the future of the anti-corruption body.
The Minority is therefore calling on the apex court to expedite its hearing and determination of the case, citing its national significance.
“We call on the Supreme Court to expedite its determination… the matter must be resolved by the court alone, which has the constitutional authority to do so,” the caucus said.
The group further urged the Chief Justice to treat the case as one of significant public interest and ensure it is scheduled as a matter of urgency.
Beyond the courts, the Minority is also seeking parliamentary scrutiny of the Attorney-General’s position on the matter.
They argued that it is constitutionally unacceptable for the state’s chief legal officer to adopt positions they believe undermine a statutory institution while acting in official proceedings.
The caucus indicated that it will table questions in Parliament and, if necessary, push for a formal parliamentary inquiry into the Attorney-General’s conduct.
On the political front, the Minority also called on President John Dramani Mahama to clarify his administration’s stance on the matter, insisting there must be consistency between public statements and institutional actions.
“They say the President cannot continue to publicly support the OSP while actions by his own Attorney General appear to contradict that stance,” the Minority stated.
The caucus added that the President must take a clear and public position on whether his government supports the Office of the Special Prosecutor or what they described as attempts to weaken it.
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