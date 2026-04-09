Minority urges cocoa farmers to resist pressure from galamseyers

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee and Member of Parliament for Offinso South, Isaac Yaw Opoku, has appealed to cocoa farmers in the Ahafo Region not to hand over their farmlands to illegal miners, popularly known as galamsey operators.

His call comes amid mounting challenges within the cocoa sector, including delays in government payments for purchased cocoa beans, which have heightened frustrations among farmers.

The concerns were raised during a visit by the Minority Caucus to the region to assess the situation firsthand.

Mr Opoku cautioned that abandoning cocoa farms or leasing them to illegal miners could have long-term consequences for both livelihoods and the environment.

He urged farmers to remain patient and avoid decisions that could undermine the sustainability of the sector.

“Farmers all over the country are threatening to abandon their cocoa farms. Some are even threatening to give their farms to galamseyers. Others are threatening to cut them down and replant other crops. My advice to them is not to do the unthinkable,” he said.

He further appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to urgently address the concerns of cocoa farmers, expressing optimism that conditions would improve.

“Good times are ahead, so they shouldn’t do anything untoward. Nobody should give their farm out to galamsey operators. We also want to appeal to His Excellency John Mahama, who should hear the plight of the cocoa farmer,” he added.

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