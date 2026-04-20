MoMo customers urged to report agents charging fees on deposits

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech Limited, Shaibu Haruna, has urged customers to report mobile money agents who charge fees for deposits into personal wallets.

He noted that deposits into mobile money accounts are supposed to be free, but the company continues to receive reports of agents who fail to comply with this directive, raising concerns about adherence within the system.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, April 20, Haruna acknowledged that the practice persists and stressed the need for customers to actively report such cases to enable swift action.

“We are aware of this behaviour, but what we will encourage is that such incidents are reported to us, and we also take action on them. We have several field sales agents who are responsible for handling such incidents,” he said.

He further assured the public that the company has put in place mechanisms to thoroughly investigate complaints and sanction offending agents, in a bid to maintain trust and discipline within the mobile money ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.