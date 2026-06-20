More fans set to fly out to reinforce Black Stars’ support at the World Cup

The Ghana Supporters Union is set to significantly beef up its numbers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a timely financial and logistical intervention from Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The corporate sponsorship package is designed to alleviate travel bottlenecks and bolster the vocal presence of Ghanaian fans across tournament venues in North America, where the Black Stars are currently competing.

As part of the package, the bank has provided 100 high-quality tracksuits alongside loaded Money Wallet cards—each pre-funded with a minimum of 200 US dollars—specifically earmarked for selected executives to facilitate on-the-ground operations.

The union's Public Relations Officer, Abraham Nkansa, famously known in football circles as "Apirugu", confirmed that the logistical injection would immediately trigger the deployment of a secondary contingent of cheerleaders.

While a sizeable group of supporters has already embedded themselves within the Black Stars' base camp, Nkansa revealed that the next major waves of fans are scheduled to depart Accra in back-to-back groups on Saturday and Sunday.

Expressing the group's appreciation for the corporate gesture, Nkansa emphasised how critical a large, vibrant fan base is to the team’s psychological edge on the global stage.

"Increasing the number of Ghanaian supporters at the tournament will help boost the morale of the players as they seek success on the world stage," he stated.

The union reiterated its broader mission to serve as cultural ambassadors during the tournament, promising to project a positive, disciplined, and energetic image of Ghana while providing unwavering vocal backing for the national team throughout their World Cup campaign.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.