Morocco stopped fewer illegal migration attempts in 2025 as route shifts

An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla

Morocco prevented 6.4% fewer attempts by illegal ‌migrants to reach Europe in 2025 than in the previous year, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

It added that people were using different routes and that the issue showed no sign of easing.

In addition to ​thwarting 73,640 illegal migration attempts, authorities last year dismantled more ⁠than 300 migrant‑smuggling networks, the ministry said in emailed responses to ​Reuters questions.

Years of armed conflict across Africa's Sahel region, high unemployment and ​the impact of climate change on farming communities are among the factors driving migrants toward Europe.

Morocco has long been a major departure point for African migrants attempting ​to reach Europe via the Mediterranean or Atlantic routes, or by scaling ​fences surrounding the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Morocco.

COOPERATION WITH SPAIN ‌HAS ⁠INCREASED

With neighbouring Spain, Morocco has strengthened cooperation on undocumented migration since ending a separate diplomatic dispute in 2022.

Following tightened controls, a senior official at the directorate overseeing migration and border control said in emailed comments that migrants had begun using other departure points in West Africa and parts of the southern Mediterranean.

“The marked decline in interceptions points to a ​gradual reduction in irregular flows, reflecting the steady drying ​up of ⁠the migration route transiting through Morocco,” he said.

Morocco rescued 13,595 migrants at sea in 2025, while 4,372 irregular migrants participated in voluntary return programmes to their countries of origin, the ministry said.

Voluntary returns reflect Morocco's "human‑centred approach to migration management," which "strikes a balance between firmness and ​responsibility," the official said.

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