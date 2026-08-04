MTN records pre-tax profit of GH¢7.4bn in half-year 2026

Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana.

Telecom giant, MTN Ghana, recorded a profit before tax of GH¢7.4 billion in the first-half of 2026.

This represents 44.5% growth over the GH¢5.1 billion posted in first half of 2025.

Service revenue also reached GH¢14.9 billion from GH¢11.3 billion recorded last year, representing a 32.3 % growth.

The numbers were captured in MTN’s half-year financial performance released to the investing public on July 31, 2026.

Drivers of Growth and Sterling Financial Performance

According to MTN Ghana, the 32.3% growth in service revenue was driven by strong execution across its connectivity and fintech businesses.

This was due to sustained demand for data services and further reinforcing the diversification and resilience of its revenue base.

This growth, according to MTN, was also supported by disciplined investment in network expansion, platform modernisation and customer experience initiatives.

Another line of operations that contributed significantly to its revenue for the first half of 2026 was the data business, which grew by 47.1% year-on-year to GH¢8.8 billion, supported by strong customer demand for data and digital services.

This performance, MTN says, was underpinned by a 17.0%, year-on-year, increase in active data subscribers to 21.3 million and a 38.0% year-on -year rise in average monthly data consumption to 19.3GB per active user. This reflects continued smartphone growth and digital adoption, including video streaming services, across our customer base.

As a result, data's contribution to service revenue increased to 58.7%, up from 52.8% in half-year 2025, highlighting the continued evolution of our revenue mix towards higher-growth and more resilient digital services.

Mobile Money, from its Mobile Money Fitech Limited Company, contributed GH¢3.5 billion to MTN’s revenue.

This was supported by A strong performance across both our core wallet business and advanced financial services, alongside a 3.1% year-on-year increase in active mobile money users to 18.3 million.

Basic services grew by 21.2% year-on-year to GH¢2.3 billion, underpinned by a robust growth in person-to-person transfers.

Advanced services revenue increased by 27.3% year-on-year to GH¢1.2 billion, driven by rising adoption of digital payments, lending, and other value-added services.

Transaction volumes and values continued to grow strongly during the period, reflecting expanding ecosystem participation, increased digital payment adoption, and stronger customer engagement across our financial services

platform.

Mobile Money contributed 23.4% of service revenue, compared to 25.1% in H1 2025.

The continued expansion of our fintech platform, coupled with the successful structural separation completed in quarter one 2026 and the growing demand for accessible digital financial services across Ghana.

MTN CEO on Half-Year Numbers

According to the Chief Executive of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, the first half of the year was underpinned by sustained commercial execution of our Ambition 2030 strategic priorities and our unwavering commitment to delivering value to customers.

He added that, based on these sterling numbers, MTN Ghana will continue to drive strong commercial momentum across our data, fintech, and digital businesses.

“This momentum culminated in half-year 2026 service revenue growth of 32.3% and further reinforced our position as the leading provider of connectivity and fintech solutions in Ghana”, the CEO of MTN added.

He also stated that “Collectively, these results reflect the effectiveness of our strategic execution and the strength of our growth engines”.

Mr. Blewett went ahead to add that “This should reinforce MTN’s confidence that we are taking the right steps to position ourselves to capture emerging opportunities and accelerate sustainable growth over the medium to long term for all stakeholders”.

Tax Payment

During the period, MTN Ghana paid GH¢5.6 billion in direct and indirect taxes, and GH¢384.7 million in fees and levies to government agencies.

According to MTN, this reaffirms its position as one of the country's largest corporate contributors.

These payments highlight the broader economic value generated by our business, supporting public sector development and national growth priorities.

Dividend Policy

Based on this sterling performance, MTN declared a gross interim dividend of GH¢ 0.03 per share for the second quarter ending 30 June 2026, has been declared by the Board of Scancom PLC.

It added that all dividends are subject to the deduction of applicable taxes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue as of the date of this declaration is 13,236,175,050.

All shareholders registered in the books of Scancom PLC at the close of business on Friday, 4 September 2026, qualify for the interim dividend.

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

The Mobile Money Fintech Limited also declared a dividend of GH¢0.03 for the second quarter ending on 30 June 2026, payable to shareholders and beneficiaries of MTN Ghana Fintech Trust.

It stated in its financials that all dividends are subject to the deduction of the appropriate taxes. The number of ordinary shares in issue as at the date of this declaration is 13,236,175,050.

Outlook

MTN announced that it will continue to advance its Ambition 2030 strategic priorities.

It also promised to execute with discipline, drive operational efficiencies, and allocate capital selectively to opportunities that generate attractive long-term returns.

MTN stated that “Our investment focus will remain centered on strengthening network quality and resilience, expanding coverage, enhancing the customer experience, accelerating home broadband adoption”.

“We remain confident in the structural growth opportunities in Ghana and in the strength of our business model”, MTN added.

MTN Ghana stated that it remains positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth, strong cash flow generation, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.