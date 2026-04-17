Mugabe’s son pleads guilty to pointing a gun in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
The youngest son of Zimbabwe's late former leader, Robert Mugabe, has pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and illegally being in South Africa.
Bellarmine Mugabe entered guilty pleas to the two charges after he was arrested in February following the shooting of a 23-year-old man at his home in Johannesburg.
The 28-year-old has been held in custody alongside co-accused Tobias Matonhodz and appeared at the court in Alexandra on Friday.
Lawyers for the men told the court they were prepared to return to their native Zimbabwe at their own expense if they did not receive a custodial sentence.
Matonhodze, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, illegal immigration and possession of ammunition.
Mugabe - who was also previously charged with attempted murder - spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges and to enter his pleas after he had reached a deal with prosecutors.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not say what had happened to the charge of attempted murder he had faced.
Both men were arrested on 19 February after police were called to Mugabe's home in the upmarket Johannesburg suburb of Hyde Park.
A man, believed to be a security guard, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition after he was shot.
Prosecutors previously told the court that the shooting followed a row between the three men inside the property, and that the victim was shot twice in the back outside as he tried to flee.
Authorities, who searched the home, have yet to find the gun.
Sentencing proceedings have been postponed to 24 April, the NPA said.
Since Mugabe's arrest, the case has faced several delays, and his bail hearing was postponed twice.
This is not the first time Mugabe has had a brush with the law.
In 2024, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the Zimbabwean border town of Beitbridge.
He was given bail, but a warrant for his arrest was later issued after he failed to appear in court, Zimbabwe's state-run Herald newspaper reported at the time.
A year late,r in June, he was again arrested for assaulting a security guard at a mining site in Mazowe, an hour's drive north of the capital, Harare. The case remains ongoing.
Bellarmine Mugabe is one of the two sons Robert Mugabe had with his second wife, Grace.
The former president, who died in 2019, was in power for 37 years before being ousted in a 2017 coup.
Latest Stories
-
Useless Column: The real tribute
4 minutes
-
Useless Column: ‘Should I use your tongue?’
6 minutes
-
Mugabe’s son pleads guilty to pointing a gun in South Africa
11 minutes
-
Court grants NPP communicator Baba Amando GH¢30k bail with two sureties
12 minutes
-
Rising temperatures driving current heatwave — Expert
18 minutes
-
26-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
34 minutes
-
I’ve stayed faithful to my wife for 21 years – Okyeame Kwame
35 minutes
-
Iran declares Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial ships during Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
40 minutes
-
Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire takes effect as Trump says US ‘very close’ to deal with Iran
45 minutes
-
Our concern is about how Ghana preserves its economic stability – IMF
58 minutes
-
Ablakwa commissions classroom block, teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime-Battor SHTS
1 hour
-
Policeman clashes with ECG staff over alleged GH¢13k electricity bill
1 hour
-
Empowering Rural Women: RUG Hub celebrates graduates driving green economy
1 hour
-
BoG issues new guidelines for operation of non-resident margin accounts, strengthens FX rules
2 hours
-
NSA, Absa Bank partner to introduce overdraft for service personnel allowances
2 hours