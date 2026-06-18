NCCE, UNFPA, Canada launch Civic campaign to fight GBV in Anloga District

The National Commission for Civic Education, in partnership with UNFPA has launched a comprehensive civic engagement initiative in Anloga District.

The initiative titled “Empowering Community and Youth for Adolescent Health, Gender Equality, and Preventing Gender-Based Violence through Civic Engagement,” have deployed four major activities to deepen community awareness and drive behavioural change.

It was funded by Global Affairs Canada under the Adolescent Girls Programme.

Togbui Hatsu III, the NCCE Director in Anloga District, during community engagement at Anloga, said that the activities include Community Stakeholder Meetings, Engagements with Men and Boys Clubs and Groups, Community Outreaches at markets and lorry stations, and Mobile Van Broadcasts, all focused on GBV, adolescent pregnancy, harmful norms, and SRHR.

“The programme background notes that GBV, adolescent pregnancy, and SRHR challenges remain serious development concerns in Ghana, which disproportionately affect adolescent girls with limited power and choices over reproductive decisions,” he said.

He explained that, building on 2025 interventions have improved awareness and strengthened dialogue through FM radios, Community Information Centres, and mobile vans, while the gaps remained in coverage and sustaining behavioural change among men and boys.

The 2026 objective is to strengthen community awareness, promote positive social and gender norms, and enhance stakeholder coordination, with specific targets on boys and men as key partners in prevention.

“Our key messages are unambiguous: GBV harms individuals and communities, men and boys must prevent violence, every child deserves a safe environment, parents must support adolescent health, and speak up against abuse and protect the vulnerable.”

Togbui Hatsu said that under the activity One, NCCE have held Community Stakeholder Meetings in various communities in electoral areas from, and have targeted chiefs, religious leaders, Police, CHRAJ, GHS, and CSOs, among others.

He said that the Activity Two engages Men and Boys Clubs, which also targeted youth groups, artisans, transport operators, and informal workers to promote positive masculinity, while Activity Three runs community outreaches at markets and lorry stations with focus on conducting at least one session for 100+ participants using public address systems and IEC/BCC materials.

Other activities he mentioned was intensifying mobile van broadcasts for ten days per district, to deliver GBV prevention and adolescent health messages in local languages across markets, schools, and hard-to-reach communities.

He stated that a structured monitoring framework required all districts to document activities and submit reports to ensure accountability to funders and an evidence base for future programme design as NCCE scales up impact across Ghana.

Other facilitators including Mr Sedudzi Gborgblorvor, the Health Promotion Officer at Anloga District, Mr Sylvester Kwadzo Deku, District Social Welfare Officer, among others who were present during the engagement educate the public on domestic violence and proper health practice.

They urged the public to as a matter of urgency report all forms of domestic violence to the appropriate authority for immediate action to safeguard the environment.

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