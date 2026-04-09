Netherlands Fire Chief in Ghana to support fire safety reforms and market fire prevention efforts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Fire Officer of the Netherlands, Johan Tuitert, is in Ghana to assess the country’s persistent fire outbreaks, particularly in markets, and explore practical areas of support to strengthen fire safety systems.
His visit formed part of a high-level engagement with Ghana’s authorities, including a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, led by Ghana’s Chief Fire Officer Mawusi Ntow Sarpong.
During the meeting, the Minister welcomed the visit, describing it as a timely opportunity for Ghana to benefit from international expertise through knowledge-sharing, training, and logistical support.
He stressed the need for continuous capacity building for security and emergency response personnel, noting that evolving technology and modern risks demand updated skills and systems to effectively manage fire outbreaks.
Hon. Muntaka also expressed optimism that the engagement would yield concrete recommendations to help address recurring fires, especially in major markets where losses have been significant.
Mr. Tuitert, who brings over four decades of experience in fire service operations, is known for his expertise in handling complex emergencies and designing long-term, sustainable safety strategies.
His visit is expected to contribute to improving both strategic planning and operational response within Ghana’s fire service.
The engagement underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s fire prevention and response framework through international collaboration and technical support.
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