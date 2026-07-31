NHIA disburses GH¢219.8m to healthcare providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed GH¢219.84 million to credentialed healthcare providers across Ghana, reinforcing its commitment to the timely reimbursement of health facilities under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and supporting the uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services nationwide.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 30 the Authority announced that the latest payment, released on July 1, covers a combination of outstanding claims from previous years and vetted claims submitted for services provided up to May 2026.

The disbursement brings the total amount paid by the NHIA in claims so far this year to nearly GH¢1.2 billion, highlighting what the Authority described as its sustained efforts to strengthen healthcare financing and improve confidence among service providers participating in the NHIS.

According to the NHIA, the payment is intended to enhance the financial sustainability of healthcare facilities by ensuring they have the resources needed to continue delivering quality healthcare services to NHIS members without interruption.

Of the GH¢219,838,955.41 disbursed, private healthcare providers received the largest allocation.

Private health facilities were paid GH¢98.24 million, representing 44.69 per cent of the total disbursement.

Public healthcare facilities received GH¢80.86 million, accounting for 36.78 per cent, while mission and faith-based health facilities were allocated GH¢40.70 million, representing 18.53 per cent of the total payment.

The distribution reflects the NHIA's continued support for the diverse network of healthcare providers that deliver services under the National Health Insurance Scheme across the country.

Commenting on the latest payment, the Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, reaffirmed the Authority's determination to ensure prompt reimbursement of healthcare providers as part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

"This payment reinforces our commitment to strengthening the financial sustainability of the health facilities that serve NHIS members every day," Dr Bampoe said.

"We remain focused on ensuring that providers across the country, from our largest hospitals to the smallest Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, receive timely and accurate reimbursement for the care they provide."

He noted that the financial stability of healthcare providers remains critical to maintaining uninterrupted services and ensuring that patients enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme continue to receive quality healthcare.

Dr Bampoe said the Authority is implementing a series of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of claims administration and reducing delays in reimbursement.

According to him, the NHIA continues to strengthen its claims processing systems to shorten payment turnaround times while working closely with healthcare providers to improve the quality and accuracy of claims submissions.

He encouraged all credentialed healthcare providers to submit claims promptly and in accordance with established claims processing guidelines to facilitate faster vetting and timely payment during future reimbursement cycles.

The NHIA believes improved compliance with claims requirements will reduce administrative bottlenecks and contribute to a more efficient reimbursement system.

The latest payment forms part of the Authority's broader strategy to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme through sustainable financing and enhanced collaboration with healthcare providers.

The NHIA said timely reimbursement remains essential to maintaining provider confidence, ensuring continuous access to medicines and medical supplies, and supporting the delivery of quality healthcare services across the country.

The Authority also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Government's vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that all Ghanaians have access to affordable and quality healthcare without suffering financial hardship.

By settling both historical claims and recent vetted claims, the NHIA aims to improve the financial resilience of healthcare facilities while enabling them to focus on patient care rather than cash flow challenges.

The Authority reiterated that it remains committed to strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme through prudent financial management, timely claims payments and continued engagement with healthcare providers to improve healthcare outcomes for all Ghanaians.

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