NHIA pays over GH¢157m in claims to health facilities

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed more than GH¢157 million in claims to healthcare service providers across the country in April 2026 as part of efforts to support uninterrupted healthcare delivery under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to a statement issued by the Authority’s Claims Directorate on May 15 in Accra, the payments were made in two tranches.

The first tranche of GHC43.7 million was released on April 14, while a second tranche amounting to GHC113.6 million was paid on April 30.

The NHIA explained that the disbursement covered accrued unvetted claims dating back to 2019 which had remained outstanding due to isolated peculiar challenges.

The payments also included some vetted claims processed through March 2026.

The Authority said the prompt settlement of claims forms part of its commitment to ensuring continuous healthcare services for NHIS members across the country.

It noted that private healthcare facilities received the largest share of the payments, followed by public and mission health institutions.

In terms of distribution, high-volume facilities accounted for 64 percent of the claims paid, while clinics and health centres received 23 percent.

Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds accounted for nine percent, with specialised facilities receiving the remaining four percent.

The NHIA reiterated its commitment to clearing outstanding arrears and strengthening the financial capacity of health facilities nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.