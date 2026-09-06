Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment

Nana Osei Yaw Frimpong II, Kumasi Nhyiaesohene, has pledged the support of the traditional authority to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to curb encroachment on utility corridors and protect the right of way of electricity infrastructure within his jurisdiction.

He said the traditional authority would collaborate with ECG to ensure that lands designated for the installation and maintenance of electricity infrastructure were preserved to facilitate efficient service delivery.

Nana Frimpong made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the management of the ECG Ashanti West Region at its regional office in Adum, Kumasi.

The visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between ECG and traditional authorities and providing an opportunity for the Nhyiaesohene to interact with the regional management on issues affecting electricity supply and infrastructure development.

Nana Frimpong commended ECG for improved power supply and service delivery in parts of his jurisdiction, including Ahodwo, parts of Adum, Darkodwom, Danyame, Ridge, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ridge Condos and surrounding communities.

He said electricity had become an essential commodity for households, businesses and the wider economy, making it necessary for traditional authorities to support ECG in the discharge of its mandate.

“Electricity has become a necessity for every household and without electricity, businesses and, to a larger extent, the economy will collapse. As traditional authorities, we have to support you to do your work diligently,” he said.

The Nhyiaesohene urged ECG to liaise with his office whenever it encountered encroachment on utility corridors within his jurisdiction, assuring the company of the traditional authority’s support to enforce the right of way.

He said people should not be allowed to put up structures or engage in activities under electricity lines or around transformers in ways that could compromise public safety and the operations of utility companies.

Nana Frimpong also appealed to residents to desist from illegal electricity connections and pay their electricity bills promptly to enable ECG to mobilise the needed resources to improve infrastructure and service delivery.

Mr. George Amoah, General Manager of ECG Ashanti West Region, welcomed the assurance and said the location of the Nhyiaeso traditional area at the heart of Kumasi made the collaboration particularly important.

He said encroachment on ECG’s right of way had become a major challenge, with some developers putting up buildings within areas reserved for electricity infrastructure and later asking the company to relocate its facilities at additional cost.

Mr. Amoah said the commitment by the Nhyiaesohene would help ECG to address the challenge and ensure that utility corridors were protected.

He said ECG had taken note of the increasing demand for electricity in areas such as Ridge, Danyame, Ahodwo and the Adum Central Business District, where high-rise buildings and expanding commercial activities were placing additional pressure on the existing power infrastructure.

He disclosed that ECG had upgraded some power transformers at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point, while the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) was also undertaking an upgrade of its power transformer to meet the growing demand.

Mr. Amoah further disclosed that ECG had commenced a project to install two new 500kVA transformers within the Adum Central Business District to improve power supply and meet the increasing demand.

He assured the Nhyiaesohene of ECG’s continued commitment to working with traditional authorities and other stakeholders to improve electricity supply in Greater Kumasi and the Ashanti Region.

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