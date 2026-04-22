Africa

Nigeria moves to avert airline shutdown with debt relief, tax review

Source: Reuters  
  22 April 2026 11:28pm
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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has agreed in principle ​to write off part of domestic ‌airlines' debts to aviation agencies following successful talks.

This was after carriers threatened to halt operations over crippling ​fuel prices, Aviation Minister Festus ​Keyamo said on Wednesday.

  • Tinubu asked for ⁠a formal request to be submitted ​immediately, with the percentage of the write‑off ​to be determined by him, Keyamo said.
  • The government will also set up a committee to ​review taxes, levies and fees charged ​on domestic air tickets, to recommend cuts to ease ‌pressure ⁠on airlines and passengers.
  • Fuel marketers will sit with officials on Thursday to try and quickly resolve the disputes over ​fuel pricing, ​oil ⁠ministry secretary Patience Oyekunle said after today's round of talks.
  • NOTE: ​Soaring jet fuel prices have upended ​the ⁠global aviation industry as a consequence of the Iran war, forcing airlines to ⁠raise ​fares, curb growth plans ​and rethink forecasts.

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