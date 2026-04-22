Nigeria moves to avert airline shutdown with debt relief, tax review

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has agreed in principle to write off part of domestic airlines' debts to aviation agencies following successful talks.
This was after carriers threatened to halt operations over crippling fuel prices, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on Wednesday.
- Tinubu asked for a formal request to be submitted immediately, with the percentage of the write‑off to be determined by him, Keyamo said.
- The government will also set up a committee to review taxes, levies and fees charged on domestic air tickets, to recommend cuts to ease pressure on airlines and passengers.
- Fuel marketers will sit with officials on Thursday to try and quickly resolve the disputes over fuel pricing, oil ministry secretary Patience Oyekunle said after today's round of talks.
- NOTE: Soaring jet fuel prices have upended the global aviation industry as a consequence of the Iran war, forcing airlines to raise fares, curb growth plans and rethink forecasts.
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