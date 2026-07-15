Africa

Nigeria pension assets jump 51% to $22.8 billion, regulator says

Source: Reuters  
  15 July 2026 4:11am
President Bola Tinubu
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Nigeria's pension assets rose ​51% in two years to ‌31.48 trillion naira ($22.80 billion), while membership of the country's contributory pension scheme ​grew by nearly 1 ​million workers to 11.32 million, the ⁠National Pension Commission (PenCom) said on Tuesday.

PenCom ​chief Omolola Oloworaran told reporters ​that assets under management increased from 20.79 trillion naira in July 2024, a rise ​attributed to stronger confidence in ​the pension system.

  • A 758 billion naira bond ‌helped ⁠clear obligations dating back to 2007, benefiting 957,045 people through pension increases, accrued rights payments and ​other retirement ​benefits, PenCom ⁠said.
  • The regulator said accrued pension rights had swung ​from 21 months in ​arrears ⁠in July 2024 to a 41-month surplus, while benefit approvals are ⁠now ​processed within 48 hours.

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