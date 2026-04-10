Nigerian army general and several soldiers killed in assault on military base in northeast

Nigerian Armed Forces

A high-ranking Nigerian Army general and several soldiers lost their lives during a predawn assault on a military base in the country’s volatile northeast. The attack took place on Thursday in Benisheikh, located within Borno State. Army spokesman Michael Onoja confirmed the incident in an official statement. He noted that while the base was targeted, the military successfully repelled the invaders.

Presidency and National Tribute

President Bola Tinubu expressed "deep sadness" and confirmed the death of Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, a "gallant officer" of the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI, who made the ultimate sacrifice alongside his fellow soldiers while defending the sovereignty of the state during an attack in Benisheikh early Thursday. In an official statement released by the Presidency, Tinubu praised the heroism of the troops who fought to prevent Boko Haram from overrunning local communities and extended heartfelt condolences to the fallen heroes' families, the military, and the government and people of Borno State. Asserting that the government "will never forget their sacrifices" and that their resolve to defeat terrorism is now "stronger than ever," the President pledged continued federal cooperation and sustained offensives to achieve "total victory" and lasting peace for the nation.

Strategic Directive and Equipment Pledge

In a directive issued via Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, the President urged the Military High Command and frontline troops to remain steadfast. “Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged,” he stated, framing the insurgent counterattack as a "sign of desperation" following sustained land and air offensives. To bolster future operations, Tinubu committed to providing "more of the equipment needed" and ensuring the welfare of those on the frontlines. He further called upon the Nigerian public and the media to support the military and "desist from celebrating or condoning the attacks against our troops," whom he labelled as "unforgettable and irreplaceable."

Loss of Command Leadership

Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, was among those killed in the engagement. Zannah Lawan Ajimi, the local government chairman of Kaga, confirmed the death of the senior officer following a direct visit to the scene. “Yes, we just left the military base now, and I can confirm to you that the brigade commander is among the casualties,” Ajimi stated. Military sources also indicated that the fallen included a captain and several other soldiers whose identities are being withheld pending formal notification of next of kin.

Coordinated Strikes and Conflicting Accounts

The assault was part of a broader, synchronised offensive. Fighters first attacked the towns of Pulka and Bakin Ruwa in the Gwoza district at approximately 2130 GMT on Wednesday. By midnight, insurgents moved to overrun the 29 Task Force Brigade headquarters in Benisheikh. While Major-General Onoja maintained that troops "responded with exceptional courage and superior firepower" to repel the threat, two military sources told Reuters the base was actually overrun during a three-hour occupation. Air Force aircraft were reportedly deployed Thursday morning to evacuate the dead and assist in clearing the area of remaining insurgents.

Military Response to the Incursion

Onoja characterised the attackers as "terrorists," framing the raid as a sign of desperation. “This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives,” he stated. However, local accounts and social media reports explicitly attributed the raid to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Mallam Lawa Benesheikh noted on social media: “Boko Haram has again, unfortunately, succeeded in eliminating the commanding officer of Benishiekh.”

A Complex Regional Insurgency

Nigeria remains embroiled in a multifaceted security crisis that has spanned 17 years, killing thousands and displacing at least 2 million people. “Innalillahi wa Inna’illaihin raji’un,” wrote Mallam Lawa Benesheikh. “This unfortunate incident occurred last night when the insurgents stormed the military formation in numbers.” The instability now includes the IS-linked Lakurawa group near the Niger Republic border and Sahel-based militants like JNIM. Analysts suggest these groups continue to exploit the region's difficult terrain and porous borders to launch high-impact raids.

International Military Cooperation

The United States has increased its involvement this year, deploying 200 troops and drones to assist Nigerian forces. This partnership followed allegations by U.S. President Donald Trump that Christians are being targeted in the crisis. While U.S. personnel do not engage in direct combat, this collaboration follows a major escalation on December 26, 2025, when U.S. Navy warships launched Tomahawk missiles at militant camps in northwest Nigeria. Nigerian forces retain complete command authority over these operations, which Washington describes as essential support for overstretched local forces.

Humanitarian Impact and Government Criticism

The human toll of the ongoing insurgency remains staggering, with United Nations data confirming thousands of fatalities. This persistent violence has drawn sharp criticism from observers who argue the government has not done enough to protect its citizens. Despite reported military successes, the death of a brigade commander and the destruction of several military vehicles highlight the enduring danger.

The persistent reach of these groups underscores a governance vacuum in remote border areas where the state struggles to provide basic security. While international support and airstrikes have degraded militant logistics, the ambush in Benisheikh serves as a stark reminder that the insurgency remains capable of striking high-value targets. Moving forward, analysts suggest that military force alone may not suffice without addressing the underlying socio-economic vulnerabilities that these organisations exploit to recruit and govern.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.