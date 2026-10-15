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Nkechi Blessing celebrates ‘two years of celibacy’

Source: Daily Post  
  15 October 2026 10:44pm
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Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has celebrated ‘two years of celibacy’, describing the milestone as a journey of self-love, independence and personal growth.

The actress shared the news with her fans on her Instagram page, where she posted pictures of herself as she reflected on her evolving perspective on relationships.

In her post, Nkechi emphasised her decision to prioritise personal growth over romantic relationships, suggesting she is more focused on self-development than on pursuing emotional connections.

“Catch flights not feelings. 2 years of celibacy. God did,” she wrote.

The actress also celebrated herself with flowers, noting that she had learnt not to depend on another person to feel valued or appreciated.

Nkechi Blessing, known for her outspoken personality and candid discussions about relationships, has previously shared her views on dating and the pressures women face in romantic relationships.

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