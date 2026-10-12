President Tinubu, governors are like sons to me – Pete Edochie

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stated that his influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, stressing that his age and pedigree make him a father figure in society.
Speaking in a recent interview with TV3, the film legend said that when he speaks, the authorities listen because his age makes him a father figure to Nigeria’s president and governors.
Edochie emphasised that he would turn 80 in the next six months, making him older than Nigeria’s current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all 36 state governors.
He recalled how he once used his influence to secure government funding for an ailing colleague.
“I was interviewed in my house in Enugu. During that period, one of my colleagues was ill, so I used that opportunity to call on the government to come to his aid.
“The following week, the government sent half a million naira to him. In the next six months, I will be turning 80. I am older than all the governors and the president, so when I talk to them, it is like a father talking to a son,” he stated.
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