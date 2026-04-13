NPP condemns arrest of Communications Officer Baba Amando

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned the arrest of its Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, describing the incident as “unwarranted and troubling” for Ghana’s democratic credentials.

In a statement signed by National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, the party said Mr. Yakubu, together with his lawyer, former Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, had honoured what they believed was an official invitation from the Ghana Police Service at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters on Friday morning.

According to the NPP, upon arrival at the regional command, they were informed that officers had no record of such an invitation.

The party claims that subsequent checks with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra indicated that Mr. Yakubu was in fact required in the capital.

The statement alleges that the CID in Accra then instructed the Bono Regional CID to arrest and transfer him to Accra, where he is currently being conveyed.

The NPP described the development as a worrying misuse of state security resources, arguing that it reflects growing concerns over intimidation of political voices and restrictions on free speech under the current administration.

The party further claimed that the incident raises broader concerns about civil liberties and the rule of law, calling for transparency in the handling of the arrest and respect for due process.

It also accused the government of attempting to divert public attention from pressing national issues, including economic challenges such as rising fuel prices, utility tariffs, and cost of living concerns.

The NPP is urging security agencies to uphold constitutional rights, maintain professionalism, and ensure that the fundamental freedoms of all citizens are protected.

The party called on Ghanaians to remain vigilant in defending democratic freedoms and resisting any attempts to undermine them.

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