NPP Frankfurt Chapter launches move to improve party’s 2028 communication strategy

The Frankfurt Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany Branch has announced a major strategic overhaul aimed at retooling the party’s messaging ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a press statement issued by Michael Arthur (McArthur), an aspiring Communications Officer for the NPP Germany Branch, the leadership describes the upcoming programme as a "critical diagnostic session".

The Chapter will host a virtual forum titled "Rebuilding the Narratives: Fixing NPP’s Communication Strategy for Electoral Success in 2028".

Scheduled for Sunday, 24 May 2026, the event is designed to dismantle ineffective communication frameworks and replace them with a "powerhouse narrative" that appeals to both local voters and the global diaspora.

To lead this tactical shift, the Frankfurt Chapter has secured two of the most influential figures within the NPP:

Nana Akomea: A veteran political strategist and Senior Advisor to NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu: Former MP for Bantama and ex-CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Organised under the leadership of Chairman Joseph Kwasi Kintor, the forum aims to provide a clear blueprint for electoral victory.

The discussion will focus on three primary pillars: bridging the gap where messages currently falter, fixing imbalances to ensure government achievements are "felt" by the citizenry, and repositioning the narrative to create a dominant winning story.

The session will be moderated by McArthur, signalling the Chapter's commitment to mentoring the next generation of party firebrands.

The event is open to all NPP faithful, sympathisers, and stakeholders worldwide via the Zoom platform. By leveraging digital technology, the Frankfurt Chapter seeks to unite the diaspora and home-based supporters in a singular effort to "retool, refocus, and reclaim" the political conversation.

As the Ghanaian political landscape becomes increasingly competitive, the Frankfurt Chapter’s move represents an early and aggressive attempt by the NPP’s diaspora branches to dictate the terms of the 2028 information battle.

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