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NSMQ 2026: Mfantsiman Girls’ back in the quarter-finals after 10 years, snatches spot from St. James

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  27 August 2026 5:22pm
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Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS have produced one of the biggest comebacks of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) One-Eighth Stage, overturning an eight-point deficit in the final round to knock out St. James Seminary SHS and return to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

Mfantsiman Girls’ (Syte) had not reached the quarter-finals since 2016, despite their historic 2013 run to the Grand Finale, where they finished third overall behind champion St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and PRESEC, Legon.

But at the Main Auditorium, it was St. James — “The Saint” — that looked destined to march on. The Saint opened with 15 points, two ahead of Mfantsiman Girls’ 13, while Wesley High School, Bekwai had nine.

St. James stretched their advantage in Round Two, taking their tally to 18, with Mfantsiman on 11 and Wesley High on six. The gap widened further in the Problem of the Day as St. James picked 7 out of 10 to reach 25 points. Mfantsiman managed six to move to 17, while Wesley High scored four to reach 10.

By Round Four, The Saint appeared to have the contest wrapped up, leading 29–21, with Wesley High on 17.

Then came the riddles. “Syte” switched on.

Mfantsiman Girls answered all four riddles correctly, collecting 12 points and completing a sensational turnaround. St. James could not add to its 29 points, while Mfantsiman surged to 33. Wesley High finished on 17.

The final scores: Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS 33, St. James Seminary SHS 29, Wesley High School, Bekwai 17.

For almost the entire contest, The Saint had Syte out of sight. But when it mattered most, Syte saw it, solved it and stole it.

The victory sends Mfantsiman Girls back to the NSMQ quarter-finals for the first time in a decade, reviving memories of the school’s historic 2013 Grand Finale appearance.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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