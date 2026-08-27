NSMQ 2026: Revenge complete as TAMASCO sends Aquinas packing, books quarter-final spot

Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) has completed a remarkable turnaround against St. Thomas Aquinas SHS, eliminating the Accra-based school in the One-Eighth Stage of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The victory at the CNC Auditorium comes a year after the 2013 national champions ended TAMASCO’s campaign at the One-Eighth stage, handing them a painful 51–37 defeat in their three-way contest with O’Reilly SHS.

This time, however, the script was dramatically different. Aquinas started the contest on the front foot, scoring 17 points in Round One to lead Tamale’s 12 points and Edinaman’s 13 points.

But the early advantage did little to unsettle Tamale SHS, who responded strongly in Round Two.

TAMASCO picked up 14 points to move from 12 to 26, overtaking Aquinas, who managed just two points to reach 19. Edinaman remained on 11 points.

Tamale SHS maintained the momentum in Round Three, adding eight points to reach 34, while Aquinas moved to 25 after scoring six. Edinaman picked up two points to take its tally to 13.

By then, Tamale SHS had established a nine-point lead and was beginning to look increasingly comfortable.

The fourth round widened the gap. Tamale SHS produced another strong showing, adding 16 points to take its score to 50 points. Aquinas could only manage seven points, moving to 32 points, while Edinaman improved to 26 points.

With just the final round remaining, Tamale held an 18-point lead over Aquinas.

There was to be no repeat of last year’s result as Tamale SHS held firm in the closing exchanges to finish with 56 points, while Aquinas ended on 35 points. Edinaman completed the contest with 29 points.

The result gives Tamale SHS more than just a place in the quarter-finals. It represents a measure of revenge against the very school that stopped their progress a year ago.

TAMASCO will now face Labone SHS, which came on top with 44 points, St. Francis Xavier Jr. Seminary, as well as St. Hubert Minor Seminary SHS, who defeated Mawuli School by a four-point difference.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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