NSMQ 2026: St. Hubert Minor Sem. reclaims lost seed, sends Mawuli School packing to book quarter-final spot

St. Hubert Minor Seminary SHS has pulled off a crucial comeback against seeded Mawuli School at the SMS Auditorium, overturning an opening-round deficit to take control of the contest and ultimately reclaim a seeded spot for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

What began with Mawuli School setting the pace quickly shifted as St. Hubert found its rhythm, piling pressure on the defending seed while keeping Konongo-Odumase SHS at bay in a three-way battle for progression.

St. Hubert started behind, trailing Mawuli School 20–15 after the opening round, with Konongo-Odumase SHS on 9 points.

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‎But St. Hubert quickly turned the contest on its head, taking the lead in Round Two and stretching that advantage through the Problem of the Day. A strong 6 out of 10 on the problem widened the gap as Mawuli and Konongo-Odumase managed four each.

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‎By the end of Round Three, St. Hubert had moved to 32 points, ten clear of Mawuli and 20 ahead of Konongo-Odumase.

Mawuli refused to disappear quietly, pulling back to within seven points in Round Four. But St. Hubert held its nerve, extending the lead again in the fifth round to finish on 48 points, four ahead of Mawuli, with Konongo-Odumase on 19.

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‎The victory means more than just passage to the next stage for St. Hubert.

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‎A year ago, the school lost its seeded status after a bruising One-Eighth contest against Adisadel College. Adisadel dominated the contest, scoring 82 points, leaving St. Hubert and Serwaa Nyarko Girls tied on 24.

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‎That result stripped St. Hubert of its automatic seed for the 2026 tournament, forcing the school to fight through the preliminary rounds to earn another shot.

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