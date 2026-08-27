NSMQ 2026: St. John’s School beat Benkum SHS, Nandom SHS to secure quarter-finals spot

Audio By Carbonatix
St. John’s School has stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after dominating its One-Eighth Stage contest against Benkum SHS and Nandom SHS.
The Western region giants set the tone from the opening round, taking an early lead with 19 points, while Benkum SHS managed 13 and Nandom SHS 11.
St. John’s School extended its advantage in Round Two, racing to 35 points as Benkum SHS and Nandom SHS struggled on 12 and 10 points respectively.
The Problem of the Day offered little separation, with St. John’s School and Nandom SHS both scoring 4 out of 10, while Benkum SHS picked up 3 out of 10.
Back in Round Three, St. John’s School continued its relentless run, pushing its tally to 39 points. Benkum SHS had 15, with Nandom SHS on 14.
The gap widened further in Round Four as St. John’s School surged to 52 points, leaving Nandom SHS on 24 and Benkum SHS on 19.
By the end of the contest, St. John’s School had accumulated an impressive 55 points to seal a comfortable victory.
Nandom SHS finished second with 30 points, while Benkum SHS ended the contest on 19 points.
The commanding performance sends St. John’s School through to the quarter-finals, while Benkum SHS and Nandom SHS bow out of the competition.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine, and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
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