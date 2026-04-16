Ofosu Nkansah urges NPP executives to ensure fairness in internal elections

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure fairness and transparency in its internal electoral processes.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, he cautioned party executives against any form of manipulation during primaries, stressing that such practices undermine the sacrifices made by candidates.

“When you look at the resources and the energy which go into running Political primaries, it is unconscionable for party executives to cheat any party in the elections because no one pays anyone compensation after losing resources and losing the elections. Abr) de3 Amanfo) adi bi wo Party yi mu,” he wrote.

He further urged the party’s national leadership to take a firmer stance against malpractice in internal contests, warning that failure to do so could weaken morale at the grassroots level.

“This time, the National executives should not tolerate any form of cheating which will further discourage the base of the Party,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.