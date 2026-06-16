OSP clarifies position on claims of Kenneth Ofori-Atta’s US residency and extradition case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a clarification following media reports and a publication attributed to a Ghanaian law firm suggesting that former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta has been granted permanent residency in the United States.
The reports further claimed that a US immigration court had made findings questioning the credibility of criminal charges filed against him in Ghana by the OSP.
However, in a statement, the OSP said it had taken note of the reports but is not involved in any immigration proceedings involving Mr Ofori-Atta in the United States.
It stressed that its mandate relates solely to ongoing extradition proceedings being pursued through the Attorney-General, who serves as Ghana’s central authority in international legal cooperation matters.
According to the OSP, the extradition documentation in respect of Mr Ofori-Atta is not before any US immigration court, and therefore any determinations made within that jurisdiction cannot be interpreted as findings on the substance or credibility of the criminal charges filed in Ghana.
The Office further emphasised that the question of Mr Ofori-Atta’s criminal liability remains strictly within the jurisdiction of the courts in Ghana, which are constitutionally mandated to determine issues of guilt or innocence.
“The credibility or otherwise of the criminal charges against Mr Ofori-Atta will be determined by the courts in Ghana, who have jurisdiction over the matter,” the statement noted.
The OSP also clarified that Mr Ofori-Atta remains a Ghanaian citizen and is still subject to extradition proceedings should the competent court in the United States approve a request for his surrender to Ghana.
It added that any immigration-related outcomes in the United States do not affect his legal status under Ghanaian law or the ongoing efforts to secure his return to face trial.
The clarification comes amid growing public discussion following reports of a possible immigration ruling in the United States linked to his residency status and its implications for Ghana’s legal processes.
The OSP maintained that it will continue to pursue all lawful steps in accordance with Ghana’s extradition framework and international legal cooperation agreements.
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