Partey, Inaki Williams start as Queiroz makes four changes for England clash

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Thomas Partey returns to the Black Stars starting XI as Carlos Queiroz named Inaki Williams, Benjamin Asare and Kwasi Sibo among four changes for Tuesday’s World Cup Group L clash with England at Gillette Stadium.
Queiroz has opted for a 4-3-3 formation with Partey slotting straight into midfield after missing the 1-0 opening win over Panama. The former Arsenal man will partner Kwasi Sibo and Caleb Yirenkyi in the middle of the park.
Inaki Williams earns his first start of the tournament, replacing Ernest Nuamah to join Antoine Semenyo and captain Jordan Ayew in the front three. Benjamin Asare starts in goal for Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Queiroz keeps faith with the same back four that shut out Panama: Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, and Gideon Mensah.
Ghana Starting XI vs England: Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Kwasi Sibo, Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi; Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew (c).
The Group L match kicks off at Gillette Stadium at 7:00 PM ET (8:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Both Ghana and England sit on three points heading into the game, with the winner set to take control of the group.
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