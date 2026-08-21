Football | National

Partey undergoes medical ahead of Al Shabab move in Saudi Arabia

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  21 August 2026 8:42am
Thomas Partey last played for Spanish club Villarreal
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Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has undergone a medical in Saudi Arabia as he closes in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

The Ghana international is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Riyadh-based club as a free agent.

Partey underwent tests at a hospital in Riyadh following his arrival in the country, with the final formalities and documentation now being processed ahead of the proposed move.

The 33-year-old midfielder is looking to begin a new chapter in his career after leaving Villarreal.

Partey previously played for Atletico Madrid before moving to Arsenal, where he spent several seasons and became an important part of the Gunners' midfield.

He later left the London club and continued his career in Spain with Villarreal.

Partey featured at the World Cup as the Black Stars reached the knockout stages of the global showpiece for the first time since 2010.

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