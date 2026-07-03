Photo Story: Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah updates nation on flood response operations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will deploy personnel, engineers and specialised equipment to clear major drains, rivers and other waterways as part of a government-led national flood recovery operation following the devastating floods that hit parts of the country on June 28 and 29, 2026.
Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, July 3, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, Director General of Joint Operations at the Ghana Armed Forces, said the deployment forms part of a coordinated national response to restore affected infrastructure and reduce future flood risks.
The military-led exercise will focus on removing debris, silt, fallen trees, abandoned vehicles and other obstructions that have worsened flooding and blocked critical drainage systems.
Also, the Government of Ghana has established five specialised sub-committees to coordinate its national response to the recent flooding that affected parts of Greater Accra and other regions on June 28 and 29, 2026.
The committees form part of a broader post-flood mitigation task force activated by the President to streamline recovery efforts and strengthen national preparedness.
He said the five sub-committees are the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee (formerly the Anti-Flood Task Force), the Early Warning Committee, the Sanitation and Health Committee, the Relief and Donations Committee, and the Emergency Communications Committee.
According to him, the arrangement is designed to ensure an effective and coordinated response involving government institutions, security agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other stakeholders.
He added that the Chief of Staff is leading the overall recovery effort on behalf of the President.
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