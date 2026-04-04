Photos: Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa departs Ghana after state visit

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has departed Accra following the conclusion of his state visit to Ghana.
He left the country on Friday, April 3, 2026, after a series of official engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Zimbabwe.
Prior to his departure, President Mnangagwa visited the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, where he was briefed on healthcare services and infrastructure at the facility.
The visit is expected to yield concrete outcomes, with relevant institutions in both countries set to begin implementing the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the engagement.
The agreements are aimed at deepening cooperation and fostering stronger interaction between Ghana and Zimbabwe.
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