Police arrest 3 in Accra drug operation, recover cash and suspected cocaine

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with a narcotics operation in Accra, following intelligence-led surveillance.
In a statement, the police said the arrests were linked to “a case of possession of narcotic drugs and engaging in prohibited drug-related activities within the Accra metropolis.”
The operation began on April 10, when intelligence was received by the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police about a planned drug sale in Dzorwulu. Acting on this information, a surveillance exercise was set up.
On 11 April, a police team moved into the area and arrested two suspects, Bright Ayivor and Ifeanyi Ijeoba. According to the police, the pair was found with “twenty-two (22) compressed substances suspected to be cocaine,” which were being prepared for sale to a buyer.
Further questioning of the two suspects led investigators to a third individual, Kwabena Botwe, described by police as a key figure in the operation.
A follow-up surveillance mission was carried out in Caprice, where officers arrested him during what was described as a planned transaction involving proceeds from the suspected drug sale.
Police said the suspect later led officers to his residence at Greda Estates, where a search uncovered a large sum of money.
“A search resulted in the retrieval of an amount of GHc400,000 and a counting machine,” the statement said.
During the arrest, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe officers. Police disclosed that “he attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an additional GH₵420,000,” adding that the money has been retained as evidence.
All three suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations. The police said they will be put before the court in due course.
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