Police arrest mother and son over suspected drugs in Dormaa Ahenkro

The Bono Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit has arrested a 66-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son for allegedly possessing suspected narcotic and restricted drugs at Kumi Daa Street (KDS), a suburb of the Dormaa Central Municipality in the Bono Region.

According to a press release issued on Friday, September 4, the suspects, identified as Mary Awuni and her son, Maxwell Akukah, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation, according to the Bono Regional Police Command.

A search of their rooms resulted in the recovery of 147 yellow compressed slabs wrapped in sellotape, suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as 270 boxes and 329 blisters of assorted Tramadol.

The Police also recovered 14 blisters of Rohypnol, GH¢87,751 and CFA 2,000 during the operation.

According to the Police, Mrs Awuni was found with a metal trunk containing the 14 blisters of Rohypnol, GH¢72,612 and CFA 2,000.

During questioning, she reportedly claimed that the items and money had been given to her by a man in Accra for delivery to another person in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Police, however, said Mrs Awuni admitted ownership of the items found in her room.

Her son, Maxwell Akukah, was arrested in a separate room where the suspected Indian hemp, Tramadol and GH¢15,139 were found.

Mr Akukah reportedly told investigators that the items belonged to his brother, Anthony, who was said to be outside Dormaa Ahenkro at the time of the operation.

The two suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations as the Bono Regional Police Command works to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession of the substances.

The Police said investigations are ongoing towards the prosecution of persons found culpable.

The Command has also reaffirmed its commitment to tackling narcotics-related offences in the region and urged members of the public to provide credible information to assist law enforcement agencies.

It said public cooperation was essential to helping the Police protect communities and maintain public safety.

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