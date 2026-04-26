Police arrest suspect over murder of indian national in Kumasi

The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an Indian national, Devendra Singh, in Kumasi, with the suspect currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

A press statement signed and issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo confirmed the incident.

The statement explained that the deceased had earlier been reported missing and that the police had “commenced efforts to locate him” before the discovery.

Providing details of the incident, the police noted that “on April 25, at about 2:00 p.m., police received information that the victim’s vehicle had been found at the outskirts of Sabin Akrofuom, near Royal Lemosey Hospital,” after which “a team of officers proceeded to the scene and found the vehicle parked by the roadside.”

According to the statement, “upon inspection, the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered in the boot of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds.”

Police further indicated that “the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team processed the scene, after which the body was conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy,” while “the vehicle has since been impounded for further investigations.”

The statement added that “the Inspector-General of Police has deployed a special team made up of intelligence officers and homicide investigators to support the Ashanti Regional Police Command in ongoing investigations and to ensure the arrest of all persons connected to this crime.”

Police assured the public that “every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice” and urged “anyone with relevant information to assist the investigation.”

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