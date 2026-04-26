Police arrest suspect over murder of indian national in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an Indian national, Devendra Singh, in Kumasi, with the suspect currently in custody and assisting with investigations.
A press statement signed and issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo confirmed the incident.
The statement explained that the deceased had earlier been reported missing and that the police had “commenced efforts to locate him” before the discovery.
Providing details of the incident, the police noted that “on April 25, at about 2:00 p.m., police received information that the victim’s vehicle had been found at the outskirts of Sabin Akrofuom, near Royal Lemosey Hospital,” after which “a team of officers proceeded to the scene and found the vehicle parked by the roadside.”
According to the statement, “upon inspection, the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered in the boot of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds.”
Police further indicated that “the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team processed the scene, after which the body was conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy,” while “the vehicle has since been impounded for further investigations.”
The statement added that “the Inspector-General of Police has deployed a special team made up of intelligence officers and homicide investigators to support the Ashanti Regional Police Command in ongoing investigations and to ensure the arrest of all persons connected to this crime.”
Police assured the public that “every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice” and urged “anyone with relevant information to assist the investigation.”
Latest Stories
-
“I have forgiven her”- Pentecost chair replies Chief of Staff after apology on behalf of Free Zones CEO
8 minutes
-
Young people don’t take networking seriously —Founder, Abrantie TheGentleman menswear
18 minutes
-
Two killed as 50-seater bus overturns in Nkonya Bumbula crash
35 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama joins PIWC Trassaco congregation for thanksgiving service honouring Julius Debrah at 60
38 minutes
-
Police arrest suspect over murder of indian national in Kumasi
43 minutes
-
Chief of Staff tears as he apologises to Pentecost Church over Free Zones CEO’s conduct
1 hour
-
Forgive us, it was just a slip — Chief of Staff appeals for forgiveness from Church of Pentecost
1 hour
-
Businessman RNAQ denies ever assaulting ex-wife, challenges authenticity of viral video
2 hours
-
Fire destroys Sunyani Magistrate Court records, computers and other equipment
2 hours
-
Best-performing BECE candidate in Wa East to enjoy full scholarship – MP announces
3 hours
-
Dambai: Passengers reject ferry fare increment, threaten to protest on Monday
3 hours
-
‘If people cannot think beyond party, they should stop opening their mouths’ — Rev. Prof Mante warns
3 hours
-
Asantehene honours Prophet Uche with gold coin at 27th anniversary gala
3 hours
-
The Silent Decay of the Last Mile: Can a GH¢3.46bn gamble save Ghana’s grid?
3 hours
-
Orbán steps down from Hungarian parliament after landslide defeat
4 hours