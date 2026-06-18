Police arrest wanted car-snatching suspect; two accomplices killed in shootout

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a series of car-snatching robberies and vehicle thefts across the Ashanti Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 18, the suspect, William Opoku, also known as Father Blessing, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation at Ahwiaa near Kumasi after investigators identified hideouts allegedly used by him and his gang in Ahwiaa and Pankrono.

Police said preliminary investigations and interrogation led to the suspect admitting involvement in multiple vehicle theft cases, including the stealing of a Toyota Corolla on the Anwiankwanta–Asanso road, a Toyota Corolla belonging to a police officer at Pankrono, another Toyota Corolla at Moro Market, and a white Toyota Corolla at Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

The suspect subsequently assisted investigators in recovering the white Toyota Corolla from a workshop where it was reportedly undergoing repairs.

Police further disclosed that William Opoku confessed to involvement in an attack on a police officer at Kronum Brokutu on 5 July 2025, during which an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition were stolen.

During interrogation, he allegedly identified several accomplices, including Prince, also known as Killer Wooah; Suley, alias Shangu Spirit; Bonkro, alias Okoronko; Aki; and Yaw Antwi.

Acting on the information, police mounted a follow-up operation on 17 June 2026 and reportedly encountered Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko, and another suspect riding an unregistered Honda PCX motorbike.

The police said an attempt to arrest the suspects led to a confrontation during which the motorbike rider allegedly knocked down a police officer and opened fire while attempting to flee. Officers returned fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to Suley alias Shangu Spirit and another suspect identified as Long Story, while Bonkro alias Okoronko escaped.

According to police, Suley, had been linked to several car-snatching and vehicle theft incidents, including those at Anwiankwanta–Asanso, Anloga Junction and Moro Market, as well as the attack on the police officer at Kronum Brokutu.

Investigators believe the stolen AK-47 rifle is being kept by William Opoku for safekeeping.

The injured suspects were rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies have since been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending preservation and autopsy.

Police said William Opoku remains in custody assisting with investigations, while efforts have been intensified to apprehend the remaining suspects, including Bonkro alias Okoronko, and to recover the stolen vehicles, the AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

The police has assured the public of its commitment to combating armed robbery and vehicle theft and bringing all persons connected to the criminal activities to justice.

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